Letter: Hey, GOP

Hey, there. We are the “other America.” We are all around you, from the mountains to the Piedmont to the coastline of North Carolina.

When you are silent, we speak out.

Dare come to a town hall, and we’ll show up.

We are all the colors of the rainbow, and we are Rainbow Proud.

We have zero tolerance for racism, hate and fearmongering.

We are people of faith: Christians, Bautistas, Muslims, Jews, Natives, Witnesses and Unitarians. We worship everywhere, and we believe the words of many, many prophets.

We are “hardworking Americans,” some of us scraping by and some of us more prosperous. But none of us prosper while anyone suffers, even the folks who voted for you.

When we heard about the chanting at Trump’s rally in North Carolina, we cringed. Don’t get us wrong — we do chant. But we chant about uniting vs. dividing America. You won’t see us at MAGA rallies, but we are deeply concerned about making America better.

Yes, we are patriots.

Show us your patriotism. Have a heart. We’re right here in North Carolina, and we can’t abide your silence any longer.

We are exhausted, cynical and angry. We can’t stand to watch the news anymore. We’ve had #enough of your doublespeak. But we lift each other up, and, oh, we are energized! Si se puede! While you are busy upholding our Second Amendment rights, remember this: We are bulletproof.

Like we say here in the mountains: “How’s your day going so far?” Because your days in office are numbered.

We’re Southerners. When you cross us, there’ll be hell to pay. You might not see us, but we’re coming for you on Election Day.

— Leslie Gaidi-Schunk

Fairview