Letter: Dreaming big for senior cats

Your recent cover depicting a photo of Diana Wortham and her cat, Pearl, is my personal favorite [May 15, Xpress]. Pearl’s body language shows everything we need to understand about her new home with her mom: She feels cozy, relaxed and well loved.

And Kiesa Kay’s insightful interview with co-founder Nancy Gavin about the Laps and Naps organization revealed the careful planning of the new sanctuary that will house senior cats during their golden years [“All 9 Lives: Laps and Naps Saves Senior Cats”]. What a blessing that Gavin and her colleagues dreamed big and are working to bring that dream to fruition.

Pearl is one lucky kitty, as is Diana. The love between them is evident and circular.

— Lauri Bailey

Asheville