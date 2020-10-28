Letter: Elect honest, experienced, expert leaders in Buncombe County

This election is about “progress,” not party.

Is less law and order “progress”? Is the antifa intimidation in neighborhoods “progress”? How about the very serious injury to a news reporter downtown in the progressives’ “peaceful protest”?

Are fewer and worse health care choices, thanks to Asheville leadership’s Mission monster, “progress”? Is having needle disposal parks “progress”?

Is censorship of free speech “progress”? Know anyone kicked off online forums for expressing opinions? I do.

Is indoctrination of children with socialist dogma “progress”? They are required to watch CNN for current events.

Is rampant development, regardless of traffic problems, “progress”? Seen South Asheville lately?

Local “Progressives” define this as “progress.” Do you?

Republican County commissioners (a minority since the 1970s?) tried for years to uncover crooked County Manager Wanda Greene and her cronies. She postponed answers, sustained by the current county chair. He, his higher taxes and personal solar business deals should go.

Honest, experienced and expert leaders can soon run the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners when we elect Robert Pressley — candidate for chair; Glenda Weinert — District 1; Anthony Penland — District 2; Joe Belcher — District 3!

Flip your ballot; flip Buncombe. Locals are listed on the back of your ballot. Choose your future.

— Janet Jones
Riceville

