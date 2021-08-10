Letter: Excellent care and professional service from Mission Hospital

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I recently had an outpatient hernia surgery followed by an unexpected return to the emergency room, both occurring at Mission Hospital. During my time there, I was in contact with about two dozen people, from the person at check-in to my surgeon, all with varying degrees of skills.

From each person, I received excellent care and was treated with respect and dignity, and it was refreshing to be with professionals doing their work to the best of their capabilities. I was quickly able to relax with confidence that my comfort and the success of the surgery were of paramount importance to everyone involved.

Despite the transitional hardships inherent in changes as large as what Mission Hospital has been experiencing, I found no evidence of any impact “on the street” where the care is given, and we are very fortunate to have the professional staff currently working at Mission. I give them my sincerest thanks and highest recommendation.

— Chris Abell
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Excellent care and professional service from Mission Hospital

  1. NFB

    The staff at Mission has always been great. There are not the problem. It is the change in management that is the problem. It has resulted in the hospital being downgraded from a five star hospital to a four star hospital by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and from A rating to a B rating by The Leapfrog Group.

    It also says a lot when the nurses at Mission voted overwhelmingly — 70% to 30% — to join a nurses union AFTER the takeover by a for profit organization, and when more than a dozen doctors have left.

    I’m glad the letter writer had a good experience, but given the situation it is likely only a matter of time before the “transitional hardships” begin to show up “on the street.”

