Letter: Excellent care and professional service from Mission Hospital

I recently had an outpatient hernia surgery followed by an unexpected return to the emergency room, both occurring at Mission Hospital. During my time there, I was in contact with about two dozen people, from the person at check-in to my surgeon, all with varying degrees of skills.

From each person, I received excellent care and was treated with respect and dignity, and it was refreshing to be with professionals doing their work to the best of their capabilities. I was quickly able to relax with confidence that my comfort and the success of the surgery were of paramount importance to everyone involved.

Despite the transitional hardships inherent in changes as large as what Mission Hospital has been experiencing, I found no evidence of any impact “on the street” where the care is given, and we are very fortunate to have the professional staff currently working at Mission. I give them my sincerest thanks and highest recommendation.

— Chris Abell

Asheville