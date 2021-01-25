Letter: Failing to find humor in dating story

[Re:“From a Distance: What I’ve Learned About Dating in Asheville During a Pandemic,” Jan. 6, Xpress:] Kevin, it appears you forgot your article, “From a Distance” was in the Humor Issue, because after searching thoroughly, I failed to find any humor. Like actually any. I did, however, cringe a number of times.

First, you presume that dating during a pandemic should be easy. It’s a fair concern, but of all the things that are difficult about this time, is your inability to get laid really deserving of its place at the top?

Also, we get it. You lived in NYC. Cool story, bro.

You might want to learn how to use the pejorative Karen correctly. It most certainly does not mean women who are unwilling to meet up with you during a pandemic where, as I write this, over 4,000 people in the U.S. died yesterday. It seems your ego bruises rather easily; I thought people from New York were supposed to be tough?

I’m surprised I need to say this, but you can’t compare dating in NYC to dating in Asheville. They’re Big Apples and Orange Peels. Sorry, but it’s going to be different here. There aren’t thousands of people to swipe on. Maybe the reason you’re superthirsty has little to do with the pandemic. Instead consider that it might be witticisms like, “There are a lot of butterfaces getting away with murder right now” that are making things tough for you.

That this article appeared in the same issue announcing layoffs of talented and far more thoughtful writers was particularly embarrassing. If the knee-jerk response is, “Lighten up, can’t you take a joke?,” why does it feel as though it’s coming from a very real place? I suggest polling some women and ask if they find it funny. My guess is they threw up in their mouths a little.

— Ryan DuVal

Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for your feedback, along with that of the other letter writer on the topic in this issue and the multitude of online commenters who shared their thoughts on Kevin Miller’s recent opinion piece in our annual Humor Issue. Humor is a tricky thing, and written humor even more so. It can be a way to shine a light on our community and its foibles — which is one reason we chose to publish this piece. But part of deploying humor effectively is reading the room, and it’s safe to say that neither Kevin nor the Xpress editors read Asheville’s room correctly in this case. We’re sorry for any offense that caused and hope you will not hate on us too long. We live and learn — and work at listening and empathizing — and hope you’ll keep reading Xpress.