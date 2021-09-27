Letter: Families need reliable, sustainable child care system

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I applaud Kit Cramer from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce for calling attention to the need for increased funding for child care subsidy rates in North Carolina [“Legislation Would Help Working Parents, Businesses and Kids,” Sept. 1, Xpress].

As she points out, supporting working families is good for business. In order for our economy to recover and grow, families desperately need a reliable, sustainable child care system. If parents cannot find care for their children, they cannot effectively work in the many businesses in our community.

While the North Carolina legislature has worked in the short term to shore up child care during the pandemic, long-term investments are needed as outlined in HB 574. An increase in the subsidy rate formula will allow more centers to continue operating and to increase pay for the child care workforce.

It is time for North Carolina to treat early childhood education and child care as essential infrastructure so that parents can participate fully in our economy.

— Rachel Shelton
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.