As someone who drives this stretch of road every day, I understand both sides of this controversy.
The houses seem to have been purposefully neglected, and yet they aren’t architecturally important. The worst part of the plan is losing the stone walls, the front line of mature trees and elevation above the sidewalk — all of which make Charlotte Street more interesting.
If those three things could be incorporated into the development, the opposition would be a lot less.
— Steve Woolum Asheville
Editor’s note: The 101 Charlotte St. developer withdrew an application for conditional zoning for the project Sept. 17 and has submitted an application for a smaller project in its place, the Citizen Times reported.
One thought on “Letter: Improving the 101 Charlotte St. project”
Everyone has an opinion about what would be best; including the developers.
Saving the houses was a non-starter. They are run down and no one can expect a developer to pour the amount of money into restoration that is needed. And for what? Who is going to buy or lease? A high dollar law firm? x 4?
Regarding trees and stone wall. Yes, nice features but again, trying to save would likely encroach on reasonable return on investment of the developer.
Truth be know, the proposed 101 Charlotte St. had a number of really nice design features.
It was just too big and overpowering for the neighborhood and narrow streets; and certainly for Charlotte Street traffic flow.
The developer can still make plenty of money on something more scaled down and hopefully will also add some nice design features that will make the streetscape inviting.