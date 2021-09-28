Letter: Improving the 101 Charlotte St. project

As someone who drives this stretch of road every day, I understand both sides of this controversy.

The houses seem to have been purposefully neglected, and yet they aren’t architecturally important. The worst part of the plan is losing the stone walls, the front line of mature trees and elevation above the sidewalk — all of which make Charlotte Street more interesting.

If those three things could be incorporated into the development, the opposition would be a lot less.

— Steve Woolum

Asheville

Editor’s note: The 101 Charlotte St. developer withdrew an application for conditional zoning for the project Sept. 17 and has submitted an application for a smaller project in its place, the Citizen Times reported.