Letter: Grandfather’s photo links to local history

The recent picture of the “old-timers” in the Mountain Xpress of the exhibit titled “Striking a Chord” contains a photo showing my grandfather James Sylvester [“Oral History Exhibit,” Nov. 13]. He is the second from right wearing coveralls and a “flyer’s cap.” He ran the service station depicted in the background.

He later owned and operated the Black Mountain Hardware Store in the 1930s and ’40s. My mother was a contemporary of one of the younger men pictured. My grandfather was a friendly man, and folks used to congregate at his places of business.

— Phil Edgerton

Asheville