Letter: Infertility resources are available

April 21-27 [was] Infertility Awareness Week. Did you know that one in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age struggle to get pregnant or sustain a pregnancy?

Many of us grow up with the notion that if you want something badly enough and you work hard enough, you can make your dreams come true. Infertility or lost pregnancies can turn that notion and your life upside down.

Infertility is an extremely lonely and isolating experience, and reminders of the struggle are everywhere. The next time you go to the grocery store or the park, notice how many babies, children and pregnant women you see. Imagine how the unbearable pain of infertility could be magnified by the sight of parenthood surrounding you daily. This is an ongoing experience for those who are struggling with infertility.

If you are struggling with infertility, you don’t have to face it alone. There are many helpful resources available, including a monthly support group in Asheville. (More info at [avl.mx/5xk].)

Other helpful resources: creatingafamily.org and resolve.org.

If you are a friend or family member of someone struggling with infertility, you may be at a loss for how to provide support. Here are some great resources to get you started: [avl.mx/5xl]

My husband and I know the lifelong desire to be parents, the pain of pregnancy loss, the struggle to become pregnant again and the isolation this daily struggle creates. Our journey led us to our beautiful son, who joined our family through adoption almost two years ago. If you are struggling, we wish you strength and hope on your journey. You are not alone.

— Sarah Edwards

Asheville