Letter: Just the facts, please

Although the front-page headline “Is It Safe to Go to the Dentist?” may be a question on people’s minds these days, using this phrasing with the headline “Watch Your Mouth” sensationalizes the story too much and adds doubt into people’s minds [Aug. 5, Xpress].

In fact, the details of the article paint the opposite picture — there are many precautions and policies in place to make a visit to the dentist quite safe for patients. The title of the article itself (“Safety in the Dentist’s Chair”) was much better. Stick to the facts, instead of using sensationalism.

— Ellie Weyer

Asheville

Editor’s note: Thank you for your feedback. We’re glad to hear that you found the article well-rounded and informative. Our covers are designed to catch the eye and stimulate curiosity about the week’s news. The words on the cover of our Aug. 5 issue didn’t imply that it isn’t safe to go to the dentist, and one person’s “sensational” may be another person’s “intriguing.”