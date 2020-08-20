Letter: The weeds that ate Asheville

All of Asheville looks hideous with weeds, weeds, everywhere!

Reasonable appropriations should go toward weed management. Why would citizens want to live with this disgusting eyesore?

What does this say about Asheville? Shame on you, Public Works.

Tourists? Take a look around you.

— Sherrie Mirsky

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted the city of Asheville with a summary of the letter writer’s points and received the following response from communications specialist Polly McDaniel: “Please be aware that the city of Asheville and NCDOT both have roads within the city limits that they are responsible for maintaining. … Asheville Public Works has two mowing tractors and operators who mow on a daily basis April through November. They rotate around the city, though when specific issues crop up, like sight distance, we do our best to address those for safety reasons.

“We would advise residents who are concerned about a specific location to report it through the Asheville App, a free downloadable smart device app where people can report an area that needs attention. If you don’t have a smart device, you can also report a service issue on the city of Asheville website at [avl.mx/7tk].”