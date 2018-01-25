Letter: Kudos for keep-your-pet-at-home policy

Posted on by Letters
Thank you, Ingles for enforcing the law … in support of the keep-my-pet-at-home majority [see “Lap It Up, Asheville: Canines May Be Losing Ground in Dog City,” Jan. 3, Xpress].

Why do some of us have the audacity to object to Fido in the cart or loose in the store? Or leashed in the aisles? I dunno, maybe it’s the barking and yapping, or the peeing, or the pooping, or the farting, or the shedding, or the unwanted sniffing, or the floor-level obstacles or the “service dog” con. Could be a lot of things.

True: Most dogs seem fairly well-behaved now, but if the trend continues, then where is this “lifestyle choice” headed? How about three dogs and two cats in every aisle? Maybe aggressive pit bulls or pet goats? Pet poultry, anyone (“clean-up in aisle nine!”)?

If a shopper cannot part with the pet for an hour, then maybe a trip to the shrink should be the priority instead of groceries. How does the saying go — if you are lonely in Asheville, get a person!

— Bob Browne
Fairview

2 thoughts on “Letter: Kudos for keep-your-pet-at-home policy

  2. Tourist

    There’s a lot of truth to that argument. It would be more clear where/when pets are aloud if stores etc would update their policies and then actually enforce them. Some store websites say one thing, while the in-store-manager says another. Clarity, or the lack thereof, is a big issue.

