Letter: Let’s be strong for public schools

As the children in my neighborhood prepare to go back to school, I remember how much our local public schools meant to my now-grown children. But I’m worried that by the time my grandchildren start school, the picture will be very different. North Carolina politicians are close to passing a private school voucher bill that could drain substantial funding from Buncombe County’s public schools [“Public Money for Private Schools: N.C. Legislature Prioritizes Private Education,” Aug. 9, Xpress].

What hard budget choices will Superintendent Rob Jackson and school board members need to make next year? Will first grade classrooms hold 45 6-year-olds instead of 30 (already too many!)? Will budget cuts cause more stress on teachers, increasing teacher turnover? Will sports, arts and music be eliminated, while academics suffer? How will this affect my grandchildren when they enter school?

But the future is not written in stone. If we all come together, we can not only protect but improve our schools. And make them the inspiring and supportive places of learning all North Carolina children deserve. This is why I volunteer my time as a member of Public School Strong and the HEAL Together NC coalition.

In September, I will be joining the September Surge for Public Schools. We are coming together in larger and larger numbers for honest, accurate, safe, equitable and fully funded public schools, not manufactured controversies.

Join us by going to the HEAL Together NC page on Facebook to learn how to join Public School Strong. Or just come to the next school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, and look for me in my blue Public School Strong shirt and let’s chat!

— Sharon Broussard

Asheville