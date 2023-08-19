Letter: Let’s be strong for public schools

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

As the children in my neighborhood prepare to go back to school, I remember how much our local public schools meant to my now-grown children. But I’m worried that by the time my grandchildren start school, the picture will be very different. North Carolina politicians are close to passing a private school voucher bill that could drain substantial funding from Buncombe County’s public schools [“Public Money for Private Schools: N.C. Legislature Prioritizes Private Education,” Aug. 9, Xpress].

What hard budget choices will Superintendent Rob Jackson and school board members need to make next year? Will first grade classrooms hold 45 6-year-olds instead of 30 (already too many!)? Will budget cuts cause more stress on teachers, increasing teacher turnover? Will sports, arts and music be eliminated, while academics suffer? How will this affect my grandchildren when they enter school?

But the future is not written in stone. If we all come together, we can not only protect but improve our schools. And make them the inspiring and supportive places of learning all North Carolina children deserve. This is why I volunteer my time as a member of Public School Strong and the HEAL Together NC coalition.

In September, I will be joining the September Surge for Public Schools. We are coming together in larger and larger numbers for honest, accurate, safe, equitable and fully funded public schools, not manufactured controversies.

Join us by going to the HEAL Together NC page on Facebook to learn how to join Public School Strong. Or just come to the next school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, and look for me in my blue Public School Strong shirt and let’s chat!

— Sharon Broussard
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.