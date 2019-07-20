Letter: Look south for right-leaning havens

New local resident Roger Gilmore, ex-New Yorker, wrote to the Xpress that Rep. Mark Meadows “is a breath of fresh air” [“Meadows Is a Breath of Fresh Air,” June 12].

As a New York-born, 25-year resident of Asheville, I would like to tell Mr. Gilmore that if he moved here because of his disgust with “left-leaning politicians,” he didn’t move far enough south. Asheville is, after all, a “cesspool of sin” (according to [the late] Republican state Sen. James Forrester).

And after the court-ordered undoing of this state’s Republican gerrymandered districts is complete, North Carolina will once again become the purple state that [went] for Obama in 2008 and, given the rapidly changing demographics in N.C., we will soon throw Meadows out with the garbage.

Hey, Gilmore, Spartanburg is just 65 miles down the road, pal. There you’ll find lots of Trump-lovers like yourself, including Lindsey Graham. Don’t let the door hit ya on your way out. ;)

— Robert Collins

Asheville

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted before the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on gerrymandered congressional districts; a trial over North Carolina’s legislative district maps began July 15, according to The News & Observer.