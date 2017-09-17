Letter: McHenry is wrong about single-payer health care

Rep. Patrick McHenry is reported to have told his Town Hall audience that single-payer health insurance would cost $32 trillion “… and thus be too expensive.”

Like so many in the GOP on this topic, he only gets it half right. The other half is that our current system costs $49 trillion, meaning single-payer could save the nation some $17 trillion over 10 years.

This data is easy to find, but if McHenry is sincere in his comments, he can check out Physicians for a National Healthcare Program (PNHP.org). Or, he could co-sponsor the “Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act” (H.R. 676), which more than a record 104 of his House colleagues have already done.

Just imagine — some $17 trillion in savings, and health care for everyone! We know the way, sir. We just need the political will.

— Stephen Advokat

Physicians for a National Healthcare Program

Asheville