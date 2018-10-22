Letter: Meadows stands up to special interests in Farm Bill

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Congressman [Mark] Meadows deserves credit for standing up for taxpayers and against special interests in the Farm Bill. The SNAP debate around expanding work requirements and job training for able-bodied adults overshadows a giant loophole that rewards “Facetime farmers.”

Currently, you can claim “active management” and get subsidies — up to $125,000 annually, double for married couples — without ever stepping foot on a farm. Management can simply be deciding what to plant, securing financing or even navigating USDA subsidy paperwork. In 2015, absentee managers received $260 million. The most egregious operation qualified 25 members plus 10 spouses as “managers” to gobble up $3.7 million in farm subsidies.

Rep. Meadows wants to close this loophole so that only those actually working on the farm qualify for subsidies, while limiting operations to no more than one “farm manager.” The Senate bill includes this amendment, but House leaders refused to even allow a debate.

Congressman Meadows understands that business-as-usual farm bills are no longer an option, and that starts with work requirements for everyone. This isn’t a partisan perspective, it’s simple commonsense. At a time when that seems in short supply, District 11 constituents should be proud their congressman has some.

— Joshua Sewell, Taxpayers for Common Sense
Nan Swift, National Taxpayers Union
Washington, D.C.

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

3 thoughts on “Letter: Meadows stands up to special interests in Farm Bill

  1. Jon King

    I’m glad that someone from DC has chimed in with something to like about Mark Meadows. And here I was, thinking that he and his fellows from the Caucus of Freedom had achieved nothing whatsoever.

  2. Silly Sally

    Why is mxpress publishing press releases from far right think tanks?

  3. Enlightened Enigma

    We are blessed to have Mark Meadows as our Congressional Representative, despite all his ‘crackkk critics around here…

    Question: how long as this absentee management scam been in effect and who initially sponsored it / worked it? When did it become law? Never heard of it.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.