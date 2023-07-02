Letter: Newcomers are ruining Asheville

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “Quirky Is Not Important,” June 14, Xpress:]

Why would you print such a hateful letter? Karen, the author, equates being “cool” and “quirky” with being trashy. It’s the greedy, unrestrained development that is ruining Asheville and the surrounding communities.

Our infrastructure simply cannot support such a large influx of people, people who cut down vast numbers of trees to build their homes, consume our natural resources and generate more trash than the city can deal with.

Karen states that folks here have no pride in their communities when it’s largely all these newcomers who don’t care. They want “a pretty view” and could care less what has to be destroyed in the process. Karen states that she must “now move on.” Good riddance.

— Lindy McClure
Leicester

3 thoughts on “Letter: Newcomers are ruining Asheville

  1. gyp

    This provincial “make Asheville great again” attitude is seriously toxic. Our land and infrastructure can support lots more folks—but we have to build up rather than out, and make our communities more dense and walkable.

  2. indy499

    The feds project that the US population will grow by 40+ million people by 2050. Obviously some of the added people are going to move to our region. We can plan for it or just let it happen. There will not be a moat built around the region.

  3. Grant Millin

    There’s a natural barrier to unlimited growth here called the Blue Ridge Mountains. Next, just building a dozen residential towers doesn’t mean we ‘planned’ for Anthropogenic Climate altering the planetary balance in currently inconceivable ways. Whatever happens, people think there’s an ‘Asheville Golden Parachute’ for them too… rich or poor.

    Neither screaming nor ‘ libertarian insight’ have made things better since the turn of the century. Others keeping their piece of the planet livable would have been best.

