Letter: Newcomers are ruining Asheville

[Regarding “Quirky Is Not Important,” June 14, Xpress:]

Why would you print such a hateful letter? Karen, the author, equates being “cool” and “quirky” with being trashy. It’s the greedy, unrestrained development that is ruining Asheville and the surrounding communities.

Our infrastructure simply cannot support such a large influx of people, people who cut down vast numbers of trees to build their homes, consume our natural resources and generate more trash than the city can deal with.

Karen states that folks here have no pride in their communities when it’s largely all these newcomers who don’t care. They want “a pretty view” and could care less what has to be destroyed in the process. Karen states that she must “now move on.” Good riddance.

— Lindy McClure

Leicester