Letter: Questions about ‘Hidden Hiking’

[Regarding the May 1 Xpress article, “Hidden Hiking: Buncombe Lands Offer Nature Close to Home,” by Mark Barrett]: Did Mark ask himself why Warren Wilson College has gradually closed off parking over the years? Did he ask the college if it was OK to include them in the list? I’m guessing the answer is no. There’s a reason there is no map available: overuse. Montreat, on the other hand, sells a map in their store. Also, Mark failed to mention the most obvious place to park, which is at the WWC chapel.

And did he mention helping upkeep any of the trails mentioned? Trails don’t take care of themselves, folks. Find out who maintains your favorite trail and go help on trail workdays or donate. A good place to start is Pisgah Area SORBA or call the Pisgah Conservancy or the Forest Service to find out.

— Robin Knupp

Pisgah Area SORBA trail crew leader

WWC alumnus

Fletcher

Editor’s note: We always appreciate feedback from our readers. For additional clarity on the subject, Xpress contacted Warren Wilson College and received the following response from Morgan Davis, interim director of marketing and operations: “The small parking area on Warren Wilson Road is currently closed while we assess maintenance and safety concerns. For further information about Warren Wilson College’s trails, wildlife and land conservation initiatives, join our Conservation Exchange newsletter at warren-wilson.edu/conservation-exchange.”