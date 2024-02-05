Letter: Questions about Indigenous Walls Project and founder

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “Sign of the Times: Indigenous Walls Project Recruits Local Business Allies,” Dec. 6, Xpress:]

It came to my attention that the local newspaper is promoting someone who is not a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribe.

It is also concerning that Mountain Xpress takes only Jared Wheatley’s word for things and does not seem to fact-check his references or past history. Has anyone seen his tribal identity card from Oklahoma?

Although Jared was able to coordinate Native American artists across the country to participate in the Indigenous Walls Project, he neglected to go through the EBCI language council to approve the use of the language he himself is just now learning. I also wonder if the Native artists participating received full transparency.

I highly suggest Mountain Xpress reach out to the EBCI to get their opinion on the matter, as that is the true representation the city of so-called Asheville needs.

— Jules Heimer
Alexander

Editor’s noteXpress contacted the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians through the Principal Chief’s office but did not receive a response.

Prior to our reporting, Wheatley provided Xpress his tribal identity card. He is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

We also reached out to Wheatley regarding the writer’s points, and he provided the following response: “I am a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a TERO [Tribal Employment Rights Office] certified artist (recognized by my nation). The issue at hand is that open and public racism is allowed, accepted and sometimes encouraged by both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members.

“The reader may not feel comfortable asking how ‘Black’ a Black person is, but the same is not true with regard to indigeneity. We are trained to receive and perpetuate these racist, colonialist and genocidal remarks. Ask yourself these questions:
• Would I feel comfortable asking these questions of another race?
• What do I know of indigeneity personally?
• How has my life experience belittled Indigenous people openly (reflect on land ‘ownership,’ mysticism in media and assumptions about skin color)?
• If I have stood against an Indigenous person, why have I and to what end?
• Why would an Indigenous person need to ask to use and be a part of their language?
• What other ethnicity/race is this bar set for?

“If this message unsettles you or makes you question the author, then the work to be done is gardening the weeds in your own heart.”

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Questions about Indigenous Walls Project and founder

  1. Curious

    Since the letter writer questions the bona fides of Jared Wheatley, I’m curious to know if Mountain Xpress verifies names/phone numbers/addresses/emails/identities of letter writers before publishing their letters. What are Ms. Heimer’s qualifications for questioning Mr. Wheatley’s qualifications?

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.