Letter: Ready’s opinion is right on

[Regarding “Quo Vadis, Asheville? City at Crossroads Must Find Its Way,” March 30, Xpress] Milton Ready’s assessment is right on. An example would be the number of ugly hotels that seem to continue to be built, which makes no sense. They are an eyesore and certainly don’t enhance.

As for housing developments, there seems to be a true market for these. Personally, I’d prefer fewer, but there seems to be some control over appearance, traffic and other factors. This is reassuring.

— Wendy Bell

Asheville