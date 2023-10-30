Letter: Recycle those newspapers

I was eating lunch outside at The Fresh Market after a hike with folks from Liberty Bikes. I was dumbfounded as I watched a Mountain Xpress delivery guy bring the new weekly in and throw the old ones in the garbage can.

Along with one of the owners of Liberty Bikes, we fished them all out of the garbage can to be recycled. Mountain Xpress, I love the newspaper, and I know you all work hard, and I am hoping you will comment here on how to make sure your drivers are recycling the past week’s Xpress after delivering the new. Thanks.

— Roberta Greenspan

Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for your input. We actively encourage our distribution team, most of whom are independent contractors, to recycle whenever possible. Unfortunately, there is not a public recycling facility at that location, nor is there one along the driver’s route to their final destination. Drivers are informed of the closest recycling facilities to their route and can bring old newspapers back to Xpress’ warehouse for recycling, which we have often reiterated to our team.