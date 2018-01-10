Letter: Repeal and replace Meadows

Mark Meadows hates big government when it helps people with health problems, but he loves big government when it benefits his investments.

Congressman Meadows voted to take away health care from 23 million people. Yet the road widening of U.S. 64, where, according to Meadows’ 2016 financial disclosure report, he owns 50 percent of Sapphire Lakes Properties and 100 percent of real estate agency Sapphire Lakes Group, [plus] other land in the area, is costing [nearly] $10 million a mile. He also happens to be on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

If you want to know about the former Sunday school teacher Mark Meadows, read Matthew 23 in the Bible: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence.”

I am supporting Phillip Price, who is running for Congress in the 11th Congressional District. He knows that everyone needs health care and supports health care for everyone. Go to price4wnc.org and donate your time, treasure and talent to repeal and replace Mark Meadows, who is using government to benefit his investments, not the people of the 11th Congressional District. Vote on May 8 for Phillip Price.

— Kathy Kyle

Hendersonville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Meadows’ press secretary but received no response by press time.