Letter: Roney is the right choice for City Council

I’ve known Kim Roney for over seven years as a friend, teacher and mentor, and I have consistently been impressed by her dedication to building community. Through the joyful piano recitals she organizes for her students and their families, her work to bring community radio to Asheville at 103.3 FM, her support of local music venues to build a vibrant and thriving music scene in our town, and her advocacy for BeLoved House to promote economic and social justice, she is all about it being better for everyone.

Kim walks her talk. She relies solely on biking and public transportation, and when she saw problems with our bus system, she joined the city’s Multimodal Transportation Commission to advocate for much-needed changes. Kim brought the issue of fare-free transit to the forefront of the City Council debate, highlighting the need for reliable, safe and affordable transport options for all, especially the service industry workers, who are the backbone of Asheville’s tourist economy. Kim is a problem solver who is committed to bringing all voices to the table.

I am thrilled to have the chance to vote for someone who consistently works to make her ideals a reality. Kim is all about making Asheville a thriving, family-centered, supportive and inclusive community for all. Please join me in voting for Kim Roney for City Council.

— Hope Butterworth

Asheville