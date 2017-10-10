Letter: Wisler has record of consistency and experience

While I appreciate the fresh faces in this Council race, one candidate has a record of consistency and experience: Gwen Wisler. Gwen has served as vice mayor for the last four years and has proven herself a sound mind and reasonable voice on our City Council. She listens objectively to all. She dialogues with the community groups tasked with seeking consensus around the issues of the Haywood [Street] park, short-term rental advocates and critics, individual community members and fellow Council members.

I’ve known Gwen personally for several years now; she is the former CEO of the Coleman Co. and has served as president of several national companies, including First Alert and Eastpak. Gwen is a competent leader. I am grateful a business leader heads our city’s Finance Committee. When the bond referendum dollars are being spent, I want Gwen at the helm.

After moving to Asheville, Gwen launched a business consulting firm, where her clients pay for her service by donating service hours to local organizations. She serves on five of the six city committees and chairs three of them. Gwen works hard. I know her to be approachable and relatable; get to know her history, and you will realize how lucky the citizens of Asheville are to have her leadership on City Council.

Gwen is an intelligent, hardworking woman and continues to steady the ship through this time of explosive growth in our small mountain city.

I support Gwen Wisler for a second term on City Council, and I hope on Oct. 10, you will join me.

Respectfully,

— Emily Muscarella Sule

Asheville