Letter: Williams takes action on living wage, affordable housing

My name is Kate Tinnan, and I support Dee Williams for Asheville City Council. I have been out canvassing for 11 weeks since July. Across economic, social and racial lines, I hear the same refrain. Locals from all strata feel their city is being taken away from them, feel pushed to the margins.

One incumbent wants to keep it that way and just bus locals in for work and maybe an enjoyable outing from time to time. He’s given up on Asheville being a livable city, succumbing to the developers.

Take a look at the candidates and see who is already acting on their platforms. Dee is at the top of the list. She isn’t just supportive of a living wage; she has paid it and negotiated it for Mission Health’s employees. She isn’t just supportive of permanently affordable housing — she’s making it happen right now in Southside.

She is a born leader, and her whole life has been a preparation for this opportunity to represent all of the citizens of Asheville. It’s crucial we make this city livable for all of us. Don’t waste this moment.

You get three votes; make one of them for Dee Williams. Dee4avl.com

— Kate Tinnan

Weaverville

Editor’s note: Tinnan reports that she is a volunteer with Williams’ campaign.