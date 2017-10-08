Letter: Smith, Williams and Roney will make a huge difference

… There are many progressive candidates to choose from. As voters, we should look at each candidate’s platform and see who best fits our ideals. But there are likely more than three candidates that you agree with that will fill the three open slots.

So sibling voters, when you’re looking to narrow down your choices, please don’t lean on the old standby of going with the familiar name or the person with the best record. Sure, that may seem like a good way to go, but in an inherently patriarchal, white supremacist culture like ours, who is likely to be familiar to you? Who is likely to have the longest public record? Yes, that’s right. The white men.

In my faith denomination, white male progressive leaders are realizing that the best way to realize the equitable future they believe in is to step aside and make room for women and people of color leadership. I am so thankful for their humility and vision in making this radical move. I wonder if any male candidates in Asheville could have such humility and vision.

I wonder, too, if Asheville citizens will look seriously at their own sexism and racism and reconsider their natural inclinations. And when you hear vitriol spouted about any female or person of color candidate, seriously question its source and your own biases.

Personally, I will be voting for Sheneika Smith, Dee Williams and Kim Roney. I really believe these three amazing, strong, outspoken, forthright, visionary women will make a huge difference that is needed on our City Council. Thank you for taking your vote and our elections seriously. It really does matter.

— Elizabeth Schell

Downtown business owner,

Asheville Showing Up for Racial Justice member and mom

Asheville