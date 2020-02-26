Letter: Sierra Club endorses primary candidates

After an extensive process of reviewing voting records, questionnaire responses and interviews, the Sierra Club is endorsing the following candidates for the Democratic primary: U.S. House, District 11 — Moe Davis; governor — Roy Cooper; lieutenant governor —Terry Van Duyn; state auditor — Beth Wood; N.C. commissioner of agriculture — Jenna Wadsworth; N.C. superintendent of public education — both Jen Mangrum and Keith Sutton; N.C. state Senate — Julie Mayfield; Buncombe County commissioner, District 1 — both Nancy Nehls Nelson and Terri Wells; Buncombe County commissioner, District 3 — Donna Ensley and Parker Sloan; Asheville City Council — Keith Young.

— Ken Brame

WNC Sierra Club political chair

Leicester