Letter: Support a clean, green energy grid

… I am writing to oppose permitting and constructing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, intended to carry fracked gas through our state. There are many reasons to oppose another program for dirty energy.

Pipelines have a proven track record of environmental damage and danger. Fossil-fuel energy has a proven effect of environmental damage and danger. And both types of dirty-fuel systems are vulnerable to attack, malfunction, disruption and pollution in a way that a clean grid is not.

We as a state and region need to move toward a clean energy economy now. This is an imperative for homeland security, environmental and social justice, and for participating in the worldwide economy. Of course, Duke Energy, Dominion and others don’t want to change business models. But that doesn’t change the reality of dirty energy’s dangers. The shift away from dirty energy needs to happen now.

We need to actively support a clean, green energy grid — and only a clean, green energy grid — throughout our state and throughout the world. Moving into a clean energy economy is essential for homeland security, environmental justice, and for and a sane, common-sense society now and into the future.

Please, say yes to clean energy.

Please, say yes to independent, neighborhood-scale and third-party solar businesses.

Please, say yes to energy efficiency.

Please, say yes to Duke and Dominion transitioning — now — to being utility providers for a clean, green grid.

Please, support on-bill financing, property-assessment financing and other win-win methods to get solar on all our rooftops!

Please, say yes to the kind of world you really want — for your children’s children’s children.

Thank you so much for hearing me and for considering your role in true, deep responsibility for this planet, this economy and our people.

— Michael Whitmire

Asheville