Letter: Trump must not go away!

I feel compelled to respond to Leslie Gaidi’s letter [“Make Trump Go Away,” Nov. 11, Xpress]; she suggested that on behalf of all babies, President Trump should be removed from office. Remember the movie It’s A Wonderful Life? In the movie, the hero George Bailey is shown what the world would be like if he had never been born. In the same spirit, let’s look at what America would be like if Trump had never been elected:

1. We would be stuck with the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, which freed up $150 billion for Iran, all while they were chanting “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel.” And Iran would still have been allowed to build a nuclear weapon in 10 years anyway.

2. Veterans would no longer be able to see physicians outside of the VA and have the government pay the bill, even though waiting periods to see a doctor at the VA were way too long.

3. Our economy and stock market would be stuck in the doldrums; instead, we have the strongest economy in 50 years, record low unemployment and a raging bull market in stocks.

4. Nonviolent drug offenders would not have the opportunity to get an early release from prison.

5. Our embassy in Israel would be stuck in Tel Aviv, instead of having moved to Jerusalem, a move that [previous presidents] had promised but only Trump had the courage to actually do it.

6. America would not be respected by the rest of the world as it is today.

7. Our NATO allies would still not be paying their fair share.

Those are just a few of the things that would never have happened if Trump had not been elected. President Trump is a true patriot, who has made America stronger and done more in his first three years than many presidents do in eight years.

— Roger Gilmore

Mars Hill