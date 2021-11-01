Letter: Ullman offers qualifications and experience

Maggie Ullman has announced her Asheville Council candidacy, and I want to be one of the first to offer endorsement.

Maggie was Asheville’s first Sustainability Officer — fundamental to greening progress we made during my two terms on Council. If you like Big Blue recycling, credit Maggie. If you think saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually on electric bills with LED streetlights is nifty, ditto. If you like the idea that Asheville’s firetrucks get significantly better fuel mileage now than they did in 2007, ditto again. City building energy retrofits? Yep. Asheville having the second rechargeable police car in the nation? Been there, done that.

But, while the environment has been Maggie’s chief focus, her dedication to community has been no less significant. She’s served on boards including Blue Ridge Public Radio, Asheville on Bikes, Asheville’s Multimodal Transportation Commission, the Buncombe County Environmental and Energy Stewardship Subcommittee; is a member of CoThinkk (an Asheville social change philanthropy); and completed Racial Equity Institute training.

In my years as a reporter, a Council member and a city voter, I’ve not seen a more qualified and experienced entrant to the Asheville political scene.

Maggie has more than earned your vote. She’s definitely got mine.

— Cecil Bothwell

Asheville