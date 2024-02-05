Letter: Wells is a public servant 

I am an unaffiliated voter who supports Terri Wells in the District 2 Buncombe County Board of Commissioners race. I cannot tolerate politics, but I value public service. Terri Wells is a public servant in every sense of the term. Every time I’ve contacted her, she has been responsive: listening carefully, asking and answering questions, and lending support as needed.

I’ve known Terri for a while now and consider her a friend. All of our interactions have been through one, the other, or both of us volunteering our time to help the community. If you didn’t know that Terri spends a lot of time volunteering, it’s because she doesn’t pose for the cameras putting a scoop of food on a plate at Thanksgiving. This past weekend, she and I were in a group clearing briars from hiking trails, and we had a great time doing it!

Throughout Terri’s professional life, she has been involved in education and agriculture, and as a commissioner, she has increased public school funding, expanded rural broadband access and has led efforts to conserve productive farmland and natural resources.

Her district was recently redrawn to encompass Candler, Sandy Mush, Leicester, Newfound, Alexander, French Broad, Weaverville, Flat Creek, Jupiter, Barnardsville, Reems Creek, Ox Creek, Swannanoa and parts of Woodfin. These are some of our most rural areas, and Terri is uniquely suited to serve them because she is the ninth generation of her family to farm Western North Carolina.

When Terri’s district was redrawn, my area was excised from it, but I still support her because of the positive impacts she has made on me personally and on my neighbors. I ask those of you in District 2 to get to know her. Once you do, you will see the importance of keeping this public servant on the county Board of Commissioners. Her website is [avl.mx/db6].

— Kim “Dirt” Murphy

Asheville