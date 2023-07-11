Letter: Women will suffer under new abortion law

Although 57% of adult North Carolinians have supported the 20-week ban on abortion, the gerrymandered North Carolina Republican legislature overrode the governor’s veto, restricting abortion to 12 weeks with only a few exceptions.

Because over 90% of abortions are performed in the first trimester, it may appear that the new law is realistic. But if you read the small print with big hurdles, it’s not realistic.

As of this writing, individuals seeking an abortion must visit a physician and then after that visit, wait 72 hours and return for another visit. If the abortion is surgically induced, the individual is required to have a follow-up with the physician.

And the same holds true for individuals wanting a medication-induced abortion. Individuals will have to make more than one face-to-face contact with a physician, and the medication must be given in person by the physician and possibly by a pharmacist (under the way the law is written, it’s unclear whether a pharmacist would be allowed to hand the individual the medication).

The new law will prohibit medications for an abortion to be sent through the mail to a pregnant woman from an in-state provider.

Further, extensive paperwork documenting either a pharmaceutical-induced abortion or a surgical-induced abortion must be filed by the attending physician.

These requirements will overload a medical system that already has too many patients and too few providers. And time, money and travel will become major impediments to a woman’s health.

That is part of the ugliness and immorality of this new law. The power-hungry, self-serving draconian Republican legislators have not only neglected the will of the people, but they have placed an undue burden on women during some of the most vulnerable moments in their lives. By their actions, women will suffer and die, and the state of North Carolina will be harmed in innumerable ways. And that will be happening in Asheville both in broad daylight and in the dark shadows of inequality and gender bias.

— Richard Boyum

Candler