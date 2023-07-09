Letter: Down with propping up a slaver and traitor

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I’m surprised that an opinion by an old white man bemoaning the removal of a statue to another old white man was run in the Xpress [“Down by Law: The Monumental Toppling of Zeb Vance,” June 21].

Did no one read it first? During the “a messy moral mixture” section, Milton Ready describes how the monument wasn’t built by locals.

What business do a Pennsylvania senator, Maryland senator and Massachusetts businessman have with constructing a monument to a North Carolina slaver and traitor?

How did no one catch the favorable comparison to heroism as a traitorous soldier (Confederate hero), the literal admission of “white supremacist politician” and his support of a Christian nation who “promoted First Amendment rights, especially that of religion”?

What Mr. Ready fails to grasp is the idea that Confederate monuments were intimidation tactics when they were constructed in the first place. For what other military engagement in history has the losing side been commemorated in such ways?

I hope this leads to some increased discernment regarding opinions in the future, as in this instance, it looks like y’all got played and ran a piece of white supremacy propaganda for free.

— Mouse Wilson
Weaverville 

