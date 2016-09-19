Smart bets: The Revelers

“If there was a Venn diagram of Cajun, zydeco and swamp-pop, [The Revelers] would be where all three of those genres meet,” fiddler and guitarist Daniel Coolik told The Advocate. “The only thing we really discuss when writing a song is if the groove is right for people to dance.” Likewise, 2015 album Get Ready was born from an increased overlapping of the bandmates’ songwriting contributions, Coolik explained in a promotional video. “I felt like what The Revelers sound like started to come together.” Whether from that cohesiveness, the music’s theatrical effervescence or something else entirely, Get Ready received a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The Louisiana-based group plays Isis Restaurant & Music Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8:30 p.m. $12/$15. isisasheville.com. Photo by Sandlin Gaither