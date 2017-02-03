Weekend Picks: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!
FRIDAY
Asheville Gallery of Art February 2017 Art Show
82 Patton Ave., 828-251-5796, ashevillegallery-of-art.com
WE (2/1) through TU (2/28) – For the Love of Art, group painting exhibition. Reception: Friday, Feb. 3, 5-8pm.
The Funky Formal Benefit
isisasheville.com/events/francine-delany-new-school-funky-formal-fundraiser-2/
FR (2/3), 6pm-midnight – Proceeds raised at adults only “The Funky Formal” costume party and silent auction featuring music by Pop Quiz and DJ Ben Herring benefit the Francine Delany New School For Children playground construction. $10. Held at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall, 743 Haywood Road
‘Jeeves in Boom’ at NC Stage Company
15 Stage Lane, 828-239-0263, ncstage.org
WEDNESDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/25) until (2/19) – Jeeves In Bloom. Wed.-Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $14-$60.
Aquila Theatre Company in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Nile’
828-257-4530, dwtheatre.com
FR (2/3), 8pm – Aquila Theatre Company present Murder on the Nile. $40/$35 students/$20 children. Held at Diana Wortham Theatre, 2 S. Pack Square
Red-Carpet Artist of the Year Exhibition
828-859-8323, tryonartsandcrafts.org
FR (2/3) through FR 3/17) – Red-Carpet Artist Of The Year, exhibition. Reception: Friday, Feb. 3, 6-8pm. Held at Tryon Arts and Crafts School, 373 Harmon Field Road, Tryon
SATURDAY
5th Annual Polar Plunge Benefit-t-t-ting Kids in the Creek & Environmental Education
476-4667, haywoodwaterways.org
SA (2/4), 11:30am – Proceeds from this event featuring an all ages plunge into Lake Junaluska, benefit the Haywood Waterways. $25/$10 children. Held at Lake Junaluska Beach, 91 North Lakeshore Drive, Lake Junaluska
69th Annual Mars Hill University/J. Elwood Roberts Choral Festival Finale Concert
866-642-4968, mhu.edu
SA (2/4), 4pm – J. Elwood Roberts Choral Festival finale concert. Free. Held in Moore Auditorium at Mars Hill University
Harlem Wizards vs. Asheville All-Stars Benefit
harlemwizards.com
SA (2/4), 6-8pm – Proceeds from this Harlem Wizards vs. Asheville All-Stars game benefits the Oakley Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. $8-25. Held at AC Reynolds High School, 1 Rocket Drive
Road to Dublin, Irish Dance
broyhillcenter.com
SA (2/4), 7:30pm – Road to Dublin , Irish dance. $30/$16 students and children. Held at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd., SE Lenoir
‘Money and How To Make It!’ at The Magnetic Theater
375 Depot St., 828-279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (2/2) until (2/25), 7:30pm – Money and How To Make It! $25/$21 advance.
Aquila Theatre Company in Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
828-257-4530, dwtheatre.com
SA (2/4), 8pm – Aquila Theatre Company present Much Ado About Nothing. $40/$35 student/$20 children. Held at Diana Wortham Theatre, 2 S. Pack Square
SUNDAY
Cecil Bothwell Painting Exhibition at Jubilee Community Church
46 Wall St., 828-252-5335, jubileecommunity.org
WE (2/1) through TU (2/28) – Exhibition of paintings by Cecil Bothwell. Reception: Sunday, Feb. 5, 5pm.
‘Almost, Maine’ at 35below
35 E. Walnut St., 828-254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org/shows-events/35-below
FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (2/3) until (2/19) – Almost, Maine, romantic comedy. Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2:30pm. $15.
POETRIO at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe
55 Haywood St., 828-254-6734, malaprops.com
SU (2/5), 3pm – POETRIO: Poetry readings by James Brasfield, Darnell Arnoult and J.K. Daniels. Free to attend.
Pan Harmonia Concert: All Kinds of Beautiful
254-7123, www.panharmonia.org
SU (2/5), 4pm – “All Kinds of Beautiful,” featuring salon music duo, Demeler, flutist Kate Steinbeck and bassoonist Rosalind Buda. Location given upon registration. $25.