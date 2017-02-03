Weekend Picks: Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

FRIDAY

Asheville Gallery of Art February 2017 Art Show

82 Patton Ave., 828-251-5796, ashevillegallery-of-art.com

WE (2/1) through TU (2/28) – For the Love of Art, group painting exhibition. Reception: Friday, Feb. 3, 5-8pm.

The Funky Formal Benefit

isisasheville.com/events/francine-delany-new-school-funky-formal-fundraiser-2/

FR (2/3), 6pm-midnight – Proceeds raised at adults only “The Funky Formal” costume party and silent auction featuring music by Pop Quiz and DJ Ben Herring benefit the Francine Delany New School For Children playground construction. $10. Held at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall, 743 Haywood Road

‘Jeeves in Boom’ at NC Stage Company

15 Stage Lane, 828-239-0263, ncstage.org

WEDNESDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/25) until (2/19) – Jeeves In Bloom. Wed.-Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $14-$60.

Aquila Theatre Company in Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Nile’

828-257-4530, dwtheatre.com

FR (2/3), 8pm – Aquila Theatre Company present Murder on the Nile. $40/$35 students/$20 children. Held at Diana Wortham Theatre, 2 S. Pack Square

Red-Carpet Artist of the Year Exhibition

828-859-8323, tryonartsandcrafts.org

FR (2/3) through FR 3/17) – Red-Carpet Artist Of The Year, exhibition. Reception: Friday, Feb. 3, 6-8pm. Held at Tryon Arts and Crafts School, 373 Harmon Field Road, Tryon

SATURDAY

5th Annual Polar Plunge Benefit-t-t-ting Kids in the Creek & Environmental Education

476-4667, haywoodwaterways.org

SA (2/4), 11:30am – Proceeds from this event featuring an all ages plunge into Lake Junaluska, benefit the Haywood Waterways. $25/$10 children. Held at Lake Junaluska Beach, 91 North Lakeshore Drive, Lake Junaluska

Polar Plunge participants can jump into Lake Junaluska from a dock, run in from the shore or simply dip a toe into the frigid water. Costumes are encouraged for added entertainment. Photo by Fred Alexander

69th Annual Mars Hill University/J. Elwood Roberts Choral Festival Finale Concert

866-642-4968, mhu.edu

SA (2/4), 4pm – J. Elwood Roberts Choral Festival finale concert. Free. Held in Moore Auditorium at Mars Hill University

Harlem Wizards vs. Asheville All-Stars Benefit

harlemwizards.com

SA (2/4), 6-8pm – Proceeds from this Harlem Wizards vs. Asheville All-Stars game benefits the Oakley Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. $8-25. Held at AC Reynolds High School, 1 Rocket Drive

Road to Dublin, Irish Dance

broyhillcenter.com

SA (2/4), 7:30pm – Road to Dublin , Irish dance. $30/$16 students and children. Held at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd., SE Lenoir

The Magnetic Theatre presents “Money and How To Make It!,” beginning Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 25. All performances are at 7:30 PM. For more information visit themagnetictheatre.org.

‘Money and How To Make It!’ at The Magnetic Theater

375 Depot St., 828-279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org

THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (2/2) until (2/25), 7:30pm – Money and How To Make It! $25/$21 advance.

Aquila Theatre Company in Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

828-257-4530, dwtheatre.com

SA (2/4), 8pm – Aquila Theatre Company present Much Ado About Nothing. $40/$35 student/$20 children. Held at Diana Wortham Theatre, 2 S. Pack Square

SUNDAY

Cecil Bothwell Painting Exhibition at Jubilee Community Church

46 Wall St., 828-252-5335, jubileecommunity.org

WE (2/1) through TU (2/28) – Exhibition of paintings by Cecil Bothwell. Reception: Sunday, Feb. 5, 5pm.

‘Almost, Maine’ at 35below

35 E. Walnut St., 828-254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org/shows-events/35-below

FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (2/3) until (2/19) – Almost, Maine, romantic comedy. Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2:30pm. $15.

Photo of salon music duo, Demeler, courtesy of Pan Harmonia

POETRIO at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe

55 Haywood St., 828-254-6734, malaprops.com

SU (2/5), 3pm – POETRIO: Poetry readings by James Brasfield, Darnell Arnoult and J.K. Daniels. Free to attend.

Pan Harmonia Concert: All Kinds of Beautiful

254-7123, www.panharmonia.org

SU (2/5), 4pm – “All Kinds of Beautiful,” featuring salon music duo, Demeler, flutist Kate Steinbeck and bassoonist Rosalind Buda. Location given upon registration. $25.