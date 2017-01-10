HELPING FIGHT OPIOID ADDICTION IN NORTH CAROLINA

Anyone dealing with long-term pain from arthritis, migraines and lower back pain deserves relief from their suffering. Drug-free options such as acupuncture exist to relieve pain without relying exclusively on drugs.

The North Carolina Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCAAOM) practitioners routinely treat patients to relieve chronic pain and help break opioid addictions. In many cases, acupuncture lowers a patient’s dosage or eliminates the use of opioids entirely.

“Acupuncturists have treated millions of people for pain dating back to ancient times,” says David Peters, LAc, LMBT and NCAAOM President. “Our medicine has the potential to reduce, and in some cases eliminate the need for opioid treatment completely, while also helping to treat the addiction that sometimes comes with it.”

Many NCAAOM practitioners have treated an increasing number of veterans who suffer from pain, helping to relieve them of opioid dependency. In 2016, the NCAAOM devoted an educational event focusing on the treatment of veterans who depend on opioids for pain. The association’s work is aimed at relieving both the pain from which veterans suffer, along with the use of opioids.