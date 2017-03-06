Press release from Hands On!–A Child’s Gallery:
Come to Hands On!, the children’s museum in downtown Hendersonville, to play our pipe pianos. All ages will enjoy discovering how air can make melodic sounds. The pipe pianos will be available in the party room March 21 through March 24 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. This activity is free with $5 admission/free for members.
The mission of Hands On! is to provide “hands on” educational experiences that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment. For additional information about their educational programs and facility, please visit their website at handsonwnc.org or call 828-697-8333.
Before you comment
