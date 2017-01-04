Second Gear Non-profit of the Month Event Supports FEAST

Asheville NC – Outdoor lifestyle and healthy eating go hand-in-hand, so for the entire month of January, Second Gear will be raising awareness and helping support local nonprofit FEAST. Beginning on Monday, January 2, those who bring in clothing and gear to be consigned can direct all the consignor’s earnings straight back to the local organization.

To participate, just state that the items being consigned are for FEAST, the nonprofit of the month. No matter when your items sell, FEAST will receive the earnings. A special all-day Saturday event will take place on January 28, where 10 percent of net store sales go back to the local nonprofit. Equipment includes hiking, camping, paddling, biking and seasonal outdoor clothing and more. Go to www.secondgearwnc.com for information about items being accepted now. Second Gear is excited to partner with FEAST in January to help them on their mission to increase the number of children in Buncombe County who eat fresh produce on a daily basis.

Second Gear supports one of its six designated local nonprofits each month by donating a percentage of net sales and encouraging customers to consign goods in the name of the nonprofit of their choice. Second Gear’s commitment to renewable resources, healthy land and its people creates a great partnership with FEAST.