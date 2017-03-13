Press release from East West Pop Up Shop:

East West Pop Up Shop will be popping up with the spring flowers for our 4-day Spring Pop Up Shop showcasing the best in handmade and vintage. The East West Venue will be transformed into a full-service boutique shopping experience full of carefully curated goods featuring 80+ local and regional independent vendors of handmade and vintage goods including housewares, furniture, decor, jewelry, clothing, gifts for baby and more.

The 4-day shop opens Wednesday, March 22nd with a VIP ticketed Opening Party from 6-9pm. Shoppers can beat the crowds and enjoy a relaxed shopping atmosphere, with live music from Quetzal Jordan, complimentary beer and wine from local companies Brahmari Brewing Co. and Table Wine, a fresh flower bar by Blue Ridge Blooms, tarot readings with Sarah Cappell, giveaways, and a chance to meet the makers. The first 50 attendees will receive a swag bag full of goodies.

The shop continues with free entry from Thursday, March 23 to Saturday, March 25 from 10am-8pm, and on Sunday, March 26 from 1-6pm.

The shop will be held indoors at East West Venue, 278 Haywood Road.

Special events during the pop up will include a DIY Crepe Paper Flower Crown Workshop led by Blackberg Creative Studios, a Calligraphy Workshop led by Catherine Langsdorf of Long Village Studio, chair massage with Amy Massey, Anointing Ceremonies with River Island Apothecary, and coffee and treats from the adorable Le Bon Cafe.

The East West Pop Up Shop is run by two local Asheville women, who organize the pop up alongside their regular businesses. Stephanie Mergelsberg organizes creative maker workshops with Blackberg Creative Studios, and Sally Hudson is a textile designer creating home and fashion accessories with her company Stellata. The East West Pop Up Shop originated within the creative communities in Asheville to create another selling opportunity for the independent maker. In support of handmade, vintage, and local, the East West Pop Up Shop took an empty venue and transformed it into a unique, curated shopping experience. Vendors leave their goods with the Pop Up Shop Team to create a one-of-a-kind retail space. The Pop Up Shop continues into it’s fourth year, expanding to four seasonal pop up shops for 2017.