“Julian Price” documentary garners international accolades

The awards keep stacking up for Julian Price: Envisioning Community, Investing in People. The documentary — which premiered at the Orange Peel on May 26, 2016 and tells the story of philanthropist Julian Price and his contributions to Asheville — recently won three awards at the Bucharest ShortCut CineFest in Romania: best documentary, best editor and audience choice.

“I am beyond thrilled to have been a part of this film,” says its director, Erin Derham. She takes particular pride in the audience choice award. “It means we told a compelling story that people also enjoy watching.”

In addition to its recent wins in Romania, the film has won The Grand Jury Prize at the Film Invasion L.A., as well as the second prize for Best Community Development Film at the New Urbanism Film Festival, also in Los Angeles, Calif.

In March, Julian Price: Envisioning Community, Investing in People will be screened at the Manchester Film Festival. “After that, our festival run will be complete and we can release it to the world,” says Derham.

For more on the film visit julianpriceproject.com.