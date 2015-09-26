I appreciated Chris Tarantino’s letter [“Give ‘Bully Breeds’ a Chance,” Sept. 9, Xpress], and his eloquent advocacy for these dogs. However, my personal experience with pit bulls, including my own beloved Clara and those of neighbors, makes it clear to me that these dogs, through no fault of their own, have an overpowering instinctual drive to attack and kill other animals. This is the result of many generations of careful breeding by men who evidently enjoy watching animals kill each other.
My dog, Clara, was the sweetest, most affectionate person imaginable, and yet she killed my cat, with whom she had lived for two years. I realized then that pit bulls must never be given unsupervised access to any other animal (or child). Responsible management is critical.
Chris Tarantino is right in saying that these dogs should not be killed (no animals should be), but, I will argue, they should also not be bred — that this breed is so dangerous to other animals that it should be allowed to go extinct. This will happen, I am guessing, only when demand for pit bulls drops to zero, when men with low self-esteem no longer need dangerous dogs to make themselves feel powerful.
— Rusty Sivils
Leicester
Letter writer: Pit bulls should be allowed to go extinct
Every trait that was BRED INTO these dogs-explosive,
disproportionate and unprovoked aggression, gameness, and their uniquely
damaging hold and shake attack style-makes them defective, destructive, and
deadly as a PET animal (http://occupymaulstreet.blogspot.com/2012/12/darwin-dogs-pit-bulls-killing-and.html) and stupid, dangerous, and
defective as any type of therapy or service dog: http://cravendesires.blogspot.com/2012/04/vintage-stunt-pit-picks.html
There is only a controversy in the minds of people who want
to avoid reality. Pit bulls are the number ONE breed for human fatalities and
severe, life altering injuries (fatalpitbullattacks.com), serial attacks,
rampage attacks, and failing a ‘second chance’ (dogbitelaw.com) as well as
mauling and killing pets and livestock (17barks.blogspot.com). This is no more
an appropriate and safe pet than a tiger or bear and should be regulated the
same way.
In a 2012 study Pit bulls inflicted 99% of the total fatal attacks on other animals (43,000); 96% of the fatal attacks on other dogs (11,520); 95% of the fatal attacks on livestock (5,700) and on small mammals and poultry (16,150); and 94% of the fatal attacks on cats (11,280). http://17barks.blogspot.com/2014/01/its-slaughterhouse-out-there.html
Pit bull apologists define a responsible dog owner as someone whose dog remains contained on their property. They do NOT consider it “irresponsible” to own a dog that, if it gets loose, will attack and kill a neighbor or another pet. They have labeled unprovoked aggression in pet dogs as normal dog behavior — just “dogs being dogs”. If a pit bull gets loose and puts a meter reader in intensive care, the dog is excused for just “protecting his territory”. If a pit bull chews through a wooden fence to disembowel the neighbor’s collie, he was “just being a dog” and “some dogs don’t like other dogs.” They deliberately put “dog bites” in the same category as “dog maulings”. For them, a border collie that nips the heels of playing children is just as aggressive as a pit bull that breaks bones and causes limb amputations.
In the world of the pit bull fanatic, society must change to accommodate their fetish for a dangerous dog breed. They excuse the right of pit breeders to continue to breed dogs with the genetic drive and physical ability to kill other dogs. They consider the occasional dead child or permanently disabled adult victim of pit bull attacks a price worth paying for their right to keep aggressive dogs as “pets”. They insist that pit bulls represent the “new normal” in our relationship with domestic dogs, and we Americans had better just get used to it. For many of us who remember what owning a dog used to mean, remaining silent is no longer possible. http://blog.dogsbite.org/2012/01/saving-mans-best-friend.html
Totally agree.Just today I had a frightening situation with a running loose red nose pitbull.The dog was off leash at a public marina and she headed straight for my dogs who wear on leashes.It was my nightmare coming true and I literally yanked them up by their harnesses into my arms and on to my shoulders.Idiot owner just kept apologizing.Leave it to a pitbull owner to think it’s ok to let their dog run loose at a public place.No other dog owners with other breeds do this!I will never trust a pitbull to not go dead game especially on another dog.
Evolution is a lie. The hand of Y-W-E-H made all creatures 2000 years ago. And pitbulls were made by GAWWWD.
I hope you’re kidding! John P Colby. Richard J Stratton. Dogfighters of today. These are the breeders of the pit bulls that are killing us. God was never a dog breeder and all dog breeds are created by people through selective breeding to get the treats that they want. What makes my stomach turn is that some people wan,as much death and blood and dismemberment and disfigurement as they can possibly see in a lifetime, so they get themselves a little four-legged minion.
Ignorance like yours; is the ignorance that many pit bull owners have, and is the cause of their dogs aggression/or misdirection. I foster for the humane society; I’ve fostered about 100 dogs; lots who’ve been pit bulls; I’ve also owned 5… PIT BULLS no different than any other dog; besides the fact that they are powerful and have more potential due to their strength (not their temperament!). Unfortunately, a larger MARKET of people who seek pit bulls are the same people who lack the skills to maintain themselves; much less a pit bull. It’s all how you raise a dog that determines their personality. I was at the Buncombe County shelter yesterday. During that time; a REDNECK brings her pit bull in for free care. I overhear the lady behind the desk pleading with this women to have her dog neutered (As it was peeing/marking all over the waiting room); the receptionist even gave her a coupon to have it done for free PLUS GET 20$ for doing so! The REDNECKS remarks are “Why would I do that? My cousin RONNEY told me that if I have him neutered he’ll get more aggressive; I babysit little kids at my house and I cant have an aggressive dog their with them.”…. CASE AND POINT! Ignorant pit bull owner; who babysits little kids… I soon expect this chick to be on the 6 o’clock news; further adding to your ignorance!
Oh wow, talk about ignorance….
I hope you know that three pit bull rescuers have been killed by their own pet pit bulls. Do you know how many owners of pits have been killed by their own pits? Pits are not normal canines, they were bred away from normal canine traits such as recognizing submission. They were bred for one thing and only one thing – to kill. Retrievers were bred to retrieve, border collies bred to herd, and pits were bred to kill. If you deny this, you deny every purebred out there. Roll those dice, take your chances. Just make sure no innocent people get mauled or killed because of your insistence that pits are normal dogs, they aren’t.
You are dangerously wrong. There is a reason dog fighters almost exclusively use pit bulls. Every possible human need for a dog, except fighting, can be fulfilled with a less violent breed or less dangerous ankle biter. It is impossible to adequately vet potential pit owners to guarantee they can control or contain such an animal.
I consider pit bull owners ignorant rednecks…black or white…they are usually the tattooed saggy pants prison dropouts type…
low class people attract pit bulls …just sayin’ :) right ?
Piss off so ure saying pit bulls are mean and only bab people have them so ure saying my 5 year old cousin is a prison drop.out this dog would never hurt a soul
“Most dangerous dog lists are based on a 2002 study by the U.S.National Center for Injury Prevention and Control that looked at deaths resulting from dog bites over a 19-year period.
Pit bulls and Rottweiler topped the list and accounted for half the 238 deaths where breeds were known, followed by German Shepherds and Huskies.
Opinion: There is no need for pit bulls
By Dr. David A. Billmire June 29, 2014
Dr. Billmire is professor and director of the Division of Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
As one who, for the last 30 years, has been on the receiving end of the dog-bite injuries that pass through the Children’s Hospital Emergency Room, as well as on the staff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children where we see the late effects of these injuries from across the nation, I can categorically tell you that the problems associated with dog bites are indeed breed-specific.
When I started my career, the most common dog-bite injuries were from German shepherds and occasionally retrievers. These injuries were almost always provoked, such as food-related or stepping on the dog, and in almost every instance, the dog reacted with a single snap and release – essentially a warning shot. There were no pack attacks.
Starting about 25 years ago, my colleagues and I started to see disturbingly different types of injuries. Instead of a warning bite, we saw wounds where the flesh was torn from the victim. There were multiple bite wounds covering many different anatomical sites. The attacks were generally unprovoked, persistent and often involved more than one dog. In every instance the dog involved was a pit bull or a pit bull mix.
Now, I am a dog lover and virtually every one of my family members has a dog. But it is a fact that different dogs have always been bred for specific qualities. My sheltie herded, my daughter’s setter flushes birds and my pug sits on my lap – this is what they are bred for. Pit bulls were bred to fight and kill and, unfortunately, many current breeders favor these aggressive traits. There is no need for any dog with the characteristics.
I recently gave a talk summarizing my 30 years of practice in pediatric plastic and reconstructive surgery, and one segment was titled “Why I Hate Pit Bulls.” I watched a child bleed to death one night in our operating room because a pit bull had torn his throat out. I have had to rebuild the skull of a child who had his ears and entire scalp torn off.
I am currently reconstructing the face of a child, half of whose face has been torn off down to the bone. I have had to rebuild noses, lips, eyelids, jaws and cheeks of numerous children. On older children, I have had to reconstruct legs and hands. The unfortunate young victim whose recent attack has initiated this discussion will bear the scars of this attack for the rest of her life.
Based on my extensive experience, I believe that the risk posed by pit bulls is equivalent to placing a loaded gun with the safety off on the coffee table. In my opinion, these dogs should be banned. I know this is an unpopular stand in some circles, but how many mauled children do we have to see before we realize the folly of allowing these dogs to exist?
The arguments made by advocates of these dogs are the same arguments made by people who feel that assault weapons are an essential part of daily living. There are plenty of breeds available that peacefully coexist with human society. There is no need for pit bulls.
According to pit bull advocates, dog owners need “training and education” to own a dog. Is that even remotely realistic or practical? Should every dog owner be required to have a PhD in animal behavior, take special training classes, learn to read their “body language”, and carry special equipment (like a break stick for prying your pit bull off of another dog)? Does the average American family — the “good enough” dog owner — really have the time, the desire, and the money to invest in managing a dog that if anything goes wrong, will pose a deadly threat to their neighbors?
And what, exactly, is a responsible dog owner? Pit bull apologists define a responsible dog owner as someone whose dog remains contained on their property. They do NOT consider it “irresponsible” to own a dog that, if it gets loose, will attack and kill a neighbor or another pet. They have labeled unprovoked aggression in pet dogs as normal dog behavior — just “dogs being dogs”. If a pit bull gets loose and puts a meter reader in intensive care, the dog is excused for just “protecting his territory”. If a pit bull chews through a wooden fence to disembowel the neighbor’s collie, he was “just being a dog” and “some dogs don’t like other dogs.” They deliberately put “dog bites” in the same category as “dog maulings”. For them, a border collie that nips the heels of playing children is just as aggressive as a pit bull that breaks bones and causes limb amputations.
In the world of the pit bull fanatic, society must change to accommodate their fetish for a dangerous dog breed. They excuse the right of pit breeders to continue to breed dogs with the genetic drive and physical ability to kill other dogs. They consider the occasional dead child or permanently disabled adult victim of pit bull attacks a price worth paying for their right to keep aggressive dogs as “pets”. They insist that pit bulls represent the “new normal” in our relationship with domestic dogs, and we Americans had better just get used to it. For many of us who remember what owning a dog used to mean, remaining silent is no longer possible.
