Letter writer: Pit bulls should be allowed to go extinct

I appreciated Chris Tarantino’s letter [“Give ‘Bully Breeds’ a Chance,” Sept. 9, Xpress], and his eloquent advocacy for these dogs. However, my personal experience with pit bulls, including my own beloved Clara and those of neighbors, makes it clear to me that these dogs, through no fault of their own, have an overpowering instinctual drive to attack and kill other animals. This is the result of many generations of careful breeding by men who evidently enjoy watching animals kill each other.

My dog, Clara, was the sweetest, most affectionate person imaginable, and yet she killed my cat, with whom she had lived for two years. I realized then that pit bulls must never be given unsupervised access to any other animal (or child). Responsible management is critical.

Chris Tarantino is right in saying that these dogs should not be killed (no animals should be), but, I will argue, they should also not be bred — that this breed is so dangerous to other animals that it should be allowed to go extinct. This will happen, I am guessing, only when demand for pit bulls drops to zero, when men with low self-esteem no longer need dangerous dogs to make themselves feel powerful.

— Rusty Sivils

Leicester