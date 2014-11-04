Oceanfront property in Asheville?

Is Al Gore actually living in Henderson County and [did he do] the Randy Molton cartoon in the Oct. 22 issue of Mountain Xpress under a pseudonym?

Gore, back on Dec. 14, 2009, said declaratively that the polar ice caps would be gone in five years. We are approaching the five-year anniversary of that proclamation, and yet the ice caps are still there, and I don’t have the valuable ocean front property in Henderson County.

But the current Molton cartoon indicates the Atlantic Ocean will cover North Carolina back to Western North Carolina, and that will make Asheville the “progressive” capital of North Carolina. Surely, this would make the progressive/liberals of Asheville festive. Who would have thunk it?

Why would “Al” buy a $8.9 million Malibu Montecito Villa beachfront property, some one and a half acres, with a sea wall of only 20 feet if the Pacific Ocean is going to cover this expensive property? It is a house with swimming pool, spa and fountains, high ceilings with beams in the public rooms, family room, wine cellar, terraces, six fireplaces, five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and some 6,500 feet of living space? Might be a great idea to sell before it is lost to the Pacific? What is the infamous carbon footprint of this large property? The photo on the Internet shows no solar panels on the roof and no windmill in the back yard.

Are the Dutch peoples in the Netherlands, who have battled the Atlantic for many decades, giving up and escaping to the Alps?

Was the recent typhoon that hit the Philippines and Japan larger than the one I survived on the USS Epperson in 1968 between Pearl Harbor and Japan where we encountered 60-foot swells? Are the storms larger in 2014?

This past summer was touted in the national media as the hottest on record nationally, but here in Mountain Home we only used the air-conditioning less than two weeks total.

Are we getting the truth about “global…” oops, “climate change” or just a huge shovel of poppycock?

Fuller Moore

Mountain Home