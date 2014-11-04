Oceanfront property in Asheville?

Is Al Gore actually living in Henderson County and [did he do] the Randy Molton cartoon in the Oct. 22 issue of Mountain Xpress under a pseudonym?
Gore, back on Dec. 14, 2009, said declaratively that the polar ice caps would be gone in five years. We are approaching the five-year anniversary of that proclamation, and yet the ice caps are still there, and I don’t have the valuable ocean front property in Henderson County.
But the current Molton cartoon indicates the Atlantic Ocean will cover North Carolina back to Western North Carolina, and that will make Asheville the “progressive” capital of North Carolina. Surely, this would make the progressive/liberals of Asheville festive. Who would have thunk it?
Why would “Al” buy a $8.9 million Malibu Montecito Villa beachfront property, some one and a half acres, with a sea wall of only 20 feet if the Pacific Ocean is going to cover this expensive property? It is a house with swimming pool, spa and fountains, high ceilings with beams in the public rooms, family room, wine cellar, terraces, six fireplaces, five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and some 6,500 feet of living space? Might be a great idea to sell before it is lost to the Pacific? What is the infamous carbon footprint of this large property? The photo on the Internet shows no solar panels on the roof and no windmill in the back yard.
Are the Dutch peoples in the Netherlands, who have battled the Atlantic for many decades, giving up and escaping to the Alps?
Was the recent typhoon that hit the Philippines and Japan larger than the one I survived on the USS Epperson in 1968 between Pearl Harbor and Japan where we encountered 60-foot swells? Are the storms larger in 2014?
This past summer was touted in the national media as the hottest on record nationally, but here in Mountain Home we only used the air-conditioning less than two weeks total.
Are we getting the truth about “global…” oops, “climate change” or just a huge shovel of poppycock?
Fuller Moore
Mountain Home
Mr. Moore- I am going to say the same thing I say to every climate change de-bunker. Walk outside. Look around you. Your house generates heat. Your car does. You do. There are trillions of artificial heat generators across the world- every building, machine, and, yes, person. Almost all of that heat would, without our conversion of mass to energy, be stored in fossil fuels or stable biomass. Where do you think this heat goes?
Of course climate change is happening.
If you base your opinions on cartoons and political has-beens, you have plenty of reason to doubt climate change. If you base your opinions on what the weather was like for a few months in your tiny little part of the Earth, you have plenty of reason to doubt climate change.
If, instead, you look at the science, data, and empirical evidence in the way that meteorologists and climatologists do, you will quickly see past the rhetoric and realize that climate change is very, very real. And it’s already negatively impacting many parts of the world, including the US.
This letter is a textbook study in factual ignorance, denial and fuzzy thinking. As pointed out by another, simply opening one’s eyes to the obvious climate changes all around us should be enough for concern, except for the willfully deluded. The very idea that 98% of the world’s climate scientists (and the founder of the Weather Channel is NOT a scientist but a businessman) are somehow engaged in some global hoax is pathetically absurd; the only scientists on record denying climate change are paid lackeys of the oil industry, or have ‘research’ funding at risk for not playing along. By the way, ‘global warming’ is simply one aspect of total climate change. Only a dunce would say something like “gee, we had snow…it was cold today…that must mean there is no such thing as climate change”. There is a reason most reputable newspaper will no longer print letters by climate-change deniers (any more than letters from flat earth advocates), and it’s not to appease Al Gore. It’s because the claim is simply hogwash.
The North Pole is losing 30,000 square miles of ice each year. There are satellite photos showing this dramtic loss over just the last decade alone. The letter writer apparently believes that if any bit of ice is still there, it refutes Al Gore’s prediction. Antarctica is losing vast sheets of ice and is already threatening Emporer penguins. Because of climate change, the population of moose in the New England states is being decimated; increased presence of ticks due to warmer weather is causing the animals to literally turn into the walking dead. A report was released earlier this week showing that Europe has lost 461 million birds in the last 30 years due to climate change and loss of habitat. Nearly 400 species of birds in this country are now threatened or endangered. We are witnessing an ecological crash of staggering proportions. Several atoll islands have already been submerged by rising tides. The permafrost in Siberia is melting, allowing huge amounts of methane into the atmosphere.
Pages could be written just describing the actual effects of climate change; these are only a few examples. If the writer is going to try and refute climate change, then something other than facile and irrelevant (and silly) pseudo-arguments should be at least offered. Nothing in his rant of a letter is based upon science or empiricism. It’s all just teeth-gnashing and postering.
Ultimately, it really is irrelevant what the head-in-the-sand naysayers claim. Facts can be ignored, but they can’t be changed.
Climate Change Propagandists are too brainwashed to take their own advice and actually look around. Dionysis claims “The North Pole is losing 30,000 square miles of ice each year. There are satellite photos showing this dramtic loss over just the last decade alone.” This simply is not true. In fact, try to find an actual satellite photo of the North pole that isn’t cgi. People buy the lies hook and sinker.