A&E roundup: Bostic celebrates new book, Flood Gallery show

A book and show honoring Fairview-based artist Connie Bostic pose the titular question What Are Little Girls Made Of? The first is a publication by The Black Mountain Press, featuring Bostic’s paintings and drawings, along with quotes on the subject by Bostic, Jolene Mechanic and “other strong women nationwide.” It will be available starting Wednesday, Aug. 26. The second is an exhibit at the Flood Gallery in Black Mountain, spotlighting the creations featured in the book with which it shares its name. The show launches with a socially distanced, mask-required opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m., and will be on display through Oct. 31.

“This work has to do with growing up and the expectations one learns to deal with as a young girl,” Bostic says. “I always preferred ‘Frogs and snails and puppy dog tails’ over ‘Sugar and spice and all things nice.’” floodgallery.org

Audio visual

For its 13th edition, Music Video Asheville is going digital. Submissions for the annual showcase of local artists’ music videos are being accepted through Monday, Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m., and the ceremony will stream live via IamAVL — which has taken over management of the event from MVA founder Kelly Denson — on Oct. 21. The Judge’s Choice winner will receive a $500 cash prize, while the People’s Choice winner will be awarded studio time at Echo Mountain Recording Studios.

“IamAVL is well-equipped to transition this Asheville staple into the virtual space,” says business co-founder Josh Blake. “Our team is excited to produce this annual tradition for an online audience, while maintaining the sense of joy, creativity and community that MVA has always fostered.” iamavl.com/music-video-asheville

The honest tooth

Asheville resident Brandon Frisby welcomes the publication of his debut children’s book, A Gator Took My Toothbrush, on Tuesday, Sept. 8. His collaboration with illustrator Wes Wheeler follows the adventures of an imaginative child who doesn’t want to take a bath, brush his teeth and go to bed.

“I decided to write it because I love reading to my two children — [who are] 4 and 1 [years old] — and have read probably 1,000 children’s books at this point,” says Frisby, who has a master’s in English with a concentration in creative writing from East Carolina University. “While I never imagined I’d become a published children’s author, I consider it one of the most fulfilling accomplishments of my life as a writer and as a dad.” brandonfrisby.com

Snack service

During the temporary closure of Asheville’s independent movie theaters, cinephiles have been able to keep up with new indie/art releases via a steady slate of digital offerings courtesy of the Fine Arts Theatre and Grail Moviehouse. But for viewers who believe that no moviegoing experience is complete without a fresh bag of popcorn, a sense of emptiness has lingered — until now.

On Friday, Aug. 28, 5-8 p.m., patrons can swing by the Fine Arts and purchase small, medium and large popcorns to go, plus candy and beverages. Sales will be conducted at the theater entrance, and patrons are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when in line and while ordering. Regular pricing applies, and regular payment is accepted, including gift cards, GoLocal cards and Asheville Movie Guys’ coupons from virtual events. fineartstheatre.com

Look homeward, young writer

As part of the celebration of Thomas Wolfe’s 120th birthday in October, the Thomas Wolfe Memorial is currently accepting entries for the 2020 “Telling Our Tales” Student Writing Competition. For the latest installment, students are invited to submit an original work of fiction inspired by reading Part 4 of Wolfe’s novella, The Lost Boy, in which the author returns to St. Louis — where his mother had operated a boardinghouse — and rediscovers his surviving memories from childhood.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen from three age groups: grades 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by Saturday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. Winners will be notified via phone on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and cash awards will be given to each recipient. The novella chapter, competition guidelines, submission form, lesson plan and writing prompts are available online. avl.mx/81k

How bazaar

The Grove Arcade Makers Market is currently accepting vendor applications. The outdoor bazaar features 12 stalls filled by artisans who sell their crafts directly to the public on the Battery Park end of the historic building. The $50 application fee is being waived through Monday, Aug. 31. Rental rates for the five-hour slots are $10-15 Monday-Thursday, $20 on Fridays and $15-40 on weekends. grovearcade.com/makers-market