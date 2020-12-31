Corrective lens: Edwin Arnaudin’s favorite articles in 2020

“The carpet, too, is moving under you” — Bob Dylan, “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”
Reporters have to be nimble and ready for constant change, but when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed Asheville-area arts and entertainment venues in March, it was difficult not to feel a bit at a loss regarding how best to cover what was happening. The focus quickly shifted to checking in with representatives from various arts sectors to see how they were adjusting to operational challenges, plus documenting “the new normal” facing musicians and writers as they released books and albums without in-person events.
In addition to profiling artists and organizers I’d long wanted to interview, the creative work that emerged from local social justice advocates in the wake of this summer’s protests following the death of George Floyd proved especially inspirational. Though the local scene remains largely in a holding pattern and is likely to shift a few more times before returning to its former glory, the innovation and sense of community from this wacky year feels destined to endure and make Asheville even better than before.
Storefront solidarity: Local artists paint downtown businesses to show support for protests
Gus Cutty, Kathryn Crawford, Ian Wilkinson and Dustin Spagnola have teamed with downtown businesses owners on the provocative art project.
Fade to black: The Mothlight closes after seven years of innovative programming
Amanda and Jon Hency reflect on their difficult decision, standout moments and their next chapter.
A laughing matter: Asheville stand-up comedians prepare comebacks as COVID-19 restrictions lift
Hilliary Begley, Moira Goree and Peter Smith-McDowell discuss life as a stand-up comic during a pandemic.
Righteous howl: Lo Wolf releases debut full-length album
The Asheville-based singer-songwriter discusses making her debut LP, social justice and her hopes for the local music industry’s future.
Cinematic dilemma: Movie theaters reopen: Is it too soon?
Gov. Cooper’s Phase 3 allows North Carolina movie theaters to reopen at limited capacities and with significant restrictions.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.