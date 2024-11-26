Middle school student shares a poem about Helene’s impact on the RAD

A few weeks after Tropical Storm Helene hit, Xpress received an email from local resident Elizabeth Lee Steere, who shared the poem “A Very Rad Place,” written by her son, Alexander Steere. The poem, included below, depicts the storm’s devastation to the River Arts District. Alexander is a seventh grader at Francine Delany New School.
Xpress recently spoke with the young poet about his piece and his love for the RAD.
A Very Rad Place
by Alexander Steere
Every day I’m very glad
That I live so close to the RAD.
And every morning on a school day
The River Arts District is on the way.
There’s creative graffiti art everywhere
On the sides of many buildings.
And you might even see a bear
Or at least some bears in paintings.
There are warm quesadillas in White Duck Taco,
There’s gelato at Sugar and Snow.
There’s lots of great places in Asheville to go,
But this is the coolest place I know.
Until …
The French Broad River started to rise,
And people there couldn’t believe their eyes,
As the road was torn away from the ground,
And random debris was flying around,
As all of the buildings collapsed with a crash.
The River Arts District was covered in trash.
And every morning on a school day
What once was the RAD is on the way.
There’s ruined furniture everywhere
And there aren’t as many buildings.
And everything looks so bad over there
That even looking at it stings.
There’s nothing left in White Duck Taco,
There’s nothing in Sugar and Snow.
And even though the storm has passed
It’ll never look like it was in the past.
And every day I’m very sad
That the hurricane was this bad.
Xpress: Do you write poetry often or was “A Very Rad Place” your first poem?
Steere: I don’t write poetry often, but I do like writing stories. This poem was part of a project in school, and I was working on a poem about Asheville before the hurricane. But when we got back to school, I decided to change it.
How did writing the poem help you process the storm’s destruction?
I think it helped, and I also think it’s something worth writing about.
Do you have a favorite spot in the RAD? What makes it special to you?
I really like Odyssey ClayWorks because I made clay figurines and claymation there. I also really like the art in the RAD.
I hear you turned 13 the week of the storm. Happy belated birthday! Were you able to celebrate? What did you do?
Thanks! I had my birthday party at the Retrocade, and luckily it was before the storm.
Do you mind me asking how you and your friends are doing? Do you all discuss the storm much? If so, what have the conversations been like?
My friends are doing all right. We all have our own stories about what it was like during the hurricane, but other than that things are pretty normal.
What do you hope people who read your poem take away from it?
I just hope that it accurately depicts what it’s like living in Asheville right now.
