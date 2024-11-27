Smart Bets: Flood Back Art

“Tomorrow’s Cost,” a song written by Whitney Moore Roda, Matt Williams and Secret Agent 23 Skidoo , tells the wrenching story of the devastation Tropical Storm Helene brought to Asheville’s creative community. Shot by David Saich and Stephan Pruitt and produced and edited by Saich, the video was filmed in the River Arts District and at Salvage Station, capturing in heartbreaking images what the flood left behind. Along with the well-known outdoor music venue, Asheville residents will recognize the remnants of Marquee design marketplace, Foundation Skatepark and Cotton Mill Studios plus restaurants and shops. The music begins and ends in instrumental cacophony, with the song sung by Moore and Juan Holladay and rap by 23 Skidoo. Filmed in performance are Williams and musicians Ben Bjorlie , Jacob Rodriguez , Alex Bradley and Kyle Snuffer with a beat by Justin Aswell Blackwood . 23 Skidoo and his daughter, Sakara Sullivan , created the Flood Back Art website, a by-the-community, for-the-community initiative with a directory of creatives impacted by Helene. Supporters can contact individual artists to contribute to GoFundMe campaigns, buy art, become Patreon subscribers and more. View the video at avl.mx/ebn . Learn about Flood Back Art at avl.mx/ebo . Photo by RaeAnne Genth/Fiasco Media

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.