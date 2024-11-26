Smart Bets: David Wilcox’s Thanksgiving Homecoming

Folk musician, singer, songwriter and storyteller David Wilcox is home for the holiday with his annual Thanksgiving Homecoming Concert at The Grey Eagle on Friday, Nov. 29. Though born in Ohio, he forged his artistic path in Western North Carolina, graduating from Warren Wilson College in 1985 and performing regularly in those years at a Black Mountain music club. His 1987 debut album, The Nightshift Watchman, led to him winning the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Competition, and since then, he has recorded and released more than 20 albums, tours the U.S. consistently and holds weeklong music events in Europe. At The Grey Eagle, Wilcox will perform from his extensive catalog as well as from his current acoustic album My Good Friends. Doors open for the all-ages, seated show at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. avl.mx/ebp Photo of David Wilcox by Lynne Harty

