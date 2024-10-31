Smart Bets: Hurricane Relief Burger Bash

Asheville food lovers might know Colfax Creek Farm from the grass-fed beef and pastured pork and poultry it supplies to local restaurants. With their Hurricane Relief Burger Bash on Sunday, Nov. 3, owners Nicole and Aaron Bradley will offer folks an opportunity not only to visit the Rutherford County farm but also to eat burgers, listen to live music and ride a mechanical bull, all while supporting Western North Carolina’s storm recovery efforts. The JackTown Ramblers will perform 2-4 p.m., and Wiregrass will take the stage 4-6 p.m. Kids activities, a silent auction and blacksmithing demonstrations will also be part of the fun. The festivities will run 2-6 p.m. at 274 Harvey Logan Road, Bostic. Admission is by donation — suggested $10 in advance, $15 at the gate — with proceeds benefiting local relief and recovery initiatives. avl.mx/e8d

