Smart Bets: The Palmist of Marshall

Though Candler resident and romance writer Cory Jones drafted her 108-page novella, The Palmist of Marshall , several years ago, she held off on publishing the manuscript. After Tropical Storm Helene, she decided it was time to push publication efforts into high gear, with the goal of using its sales as a fundraiser for local residents impacted by the storm. Working quickly — and around the nap schedule of her 4-month-old son, Shiloh — Jones released the book on Kindle and as a paperback on Oct. 18. Set in Marshall, the story focuses on an interracial romance between a local schoolteacher and a newcomer from New Orleans, highlighting themes of racism, faith and small-town dynamics. Included in the book is a collection of photos of Marshall taken by the author pre-Helene. The paperback costs $14.99 with all proceeds benefiting Community Housing Coalition of Madison County and other Marshall-area nonprofits. avl.mx/ea1

