News release from Just Economics of WNC:
What: November rent is due for tens of thousands of Western North Carolinians who have been out of work or had a significant loss in income due to Hurricane Helene. In light of the North Carolina General Assembly’s failure to enact an eviction and foreclosure moratorium or provide an adequate amount of funding for rental assistance, we are calling on Governor Cooper to put a moratorium on evictions immediately.Who: The press conference will include the following speakers:
- Vicki Meath, Executive Director of Just Economics a nonprofit advocacy organization supporting tenants
- Pastor Marcia Mount Shoop, Pastor of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, a community fundraising through grants and private donations for rental assistance
- David Bartholomew, Homelessness Prevention Program Director/CED Attorney for Pisgah Legal Services an organization providing legal support to people facing eviction
- Renters from across the regionWhere: Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 789 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804 – downstairsThere is a resource distribution center onsite. Parking may be limited, please plan accordingly.When: Friday, November 1st, 12pm
Why: Hurricane Helene, the most destructive hurricane in North Carolina history, devastated Western North Carolina. Many businesses were destroyed or washed away or have been closed during much of October due to a lack of water and utilities while schools and childcare centers were closed. Many Western North Carolinians were left without income for October and are unable to pay rent for November. Furthermore, the NC General Assembly’s failure to put an eviction and foreclosure moratorium in place and provide adequate funding for rental assistance has left local organizations to piecemeal together funds for rental assistance to keep people in their homes and ensure landlords can pay their mortgages. With the lack of rental assistance and delays in accessing allocated funds, Western North Carolinians need an immediate eviction moratorium from Governor Cooper to prevent the avalanche of evictions expected in November. Additionally, WNC needs the NC General Assembly to include a much more significant amount of rental assistance in another relief bill when they return in November.
