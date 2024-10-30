What: November rent is due for tens of thousands of Western North Carolinians who have been out of work or had a significant loss in income due to Hurricane Helene. In light of the North Carolina General Assembly’s failure to enact an eviction and foreclosure moratorium or provide an adequate amount of funding for rental assistance, we are calling on Governor Cooper to put a moratorium on evictions immediately.

Who: The press conference will include the following speakers:

Vicki Meath, Executive Director of Just Economics a nonprofit advocacy organization supporting tenants

Pastor Marcia Mount Shoop, Pastor of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, a community fundraising through grants and private donations for rental assistance

David Bartholomew, Homelessness Prevention Program Director/CED Attorney for Pisgah Legal Services an organization providing legal support to people facing eviction

Renters from across the region

Where: Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 789 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804 – downstairs

There is a resource distribution center onsite. Parking may be limited, please plan accordingly.

When: Friday, November 1st, 12pm